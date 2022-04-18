Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about wildlife dangers this Spring after recent bobcat sightings across the Ozarks.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says bobcats are skittish animals, so it’s rare even to see them. However, wildlife is more active this time of year as they seek food and places to stay.

Skalicky says the main issue with wildlife when it comes into contact with people is our pets. Many smaller animals such as cats or dogs may be considered prey. When you take your pet to the bathroom outside, make sure you watch it. He says another mistake people make is giving wildlife animals a reason to stick around. Eliminating accessible sources of food, whether it’s dog food left out or food in your trash cans outside, can be helpful. Conservation leaders say if you do see wildlife near your home, it’s okay to scare it away.

“If you happen to have a garden hose hooked up, spray it with a garden hose,” said Skalicky. “Make loud noises, do whatever you can to scare those animals away. Remember, they are wild animals, and they’re not supposed to be hanging around.”

Officials say if you make it clear they’re not welcome and still won’t leave, you can call the conservation department at 417-895-6880. Wildlife Damage Control Biologist can give you advice over the phone and visit your property to remove the animal.

