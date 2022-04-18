Small businesses in Greene County may soon apply for American Rescue Plan Act money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Small businesses in Greene County may soon apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The application process begins on Wednesday, April 20. The county will receive $56.9 million in federal ARPA funds to support local economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission allocated approximately $8 million for small business ARPA applications.

The commission plans four funding rounds for the next two years with approximately $2 million available each cycle. The first round of funding will open to small businesses in the county for six weeks, lasting until May 31. The county plans to open a round of applications for nonprofits at another time.

Small businesses must provide a report demonstrating how they have utilized the grant to support business operations.

The eligibility criteria for ARPA funding:

• The business must be located in Greene County, Missouri.

• The business must be a for-profit or family-owned business that employs 50 or fewer full-time employees, including the owner(s).

• The business must not employ undocumented immigrant workers and must be enrolled in E-Verify.

• The business must have existed in Greene County, Missouri, as of March 1st, 2020.

• The business must demonstrate the existence of negative impacts incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency since March 1st, 2020.

• The business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds.

The following are allowable uses for ARPA funding outlined by the U.S. Treasury Department:

• Revenue Loss Mitigation - Funds may be used to mitigate financial hardship such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure, for example, by supporting payroll and benefits costs, costs to retain employees, mortgage, rent, or utility costs, and other operating expenses.

• Facilities - Businesses may use the money to implement COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics, such as physical plant changes to enable social distancing, enhanced cleaning efforts, barriers or partitions, COVID-19 vaccination, testing, etc. Small businesses cannot use ARPA funds for the following expenditures:

• Paying non-business debt, such as personal credit cards for purchases not associated with the business. • Personal expenses include buying a new family car or making repairs to a home.

• Direct financing for political activities or paying off taxes and fines.

• Purchase of personal items.

• The purchase of drugs, tobacco, or alcohol.

• Food and entertainment.

• Bonuses.

• Travel not associated with direct business operations.

To apply for Greene County ARPA funds, click on the orange “American Rescue Plan Act” tab on the www.greenecountymo.gov homepage. Then click on the ARPA small business application sub-link to begin registration. The Greene County ARPA team will host a small business application workshop on Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. to help owners register and answer any questions. To join the virtual meeting, use this link: https://www.gotomeet.me/GCCommissionOffice. No account creation is necessary. Greene County received an initial ARPA funding deposit of $28.4 million in 2021 and will receive the remainder of the funds later this year. The county must spend the ARPA money by Dec. 31, 2024. Businesses must complete all projects by Dec. 31, 2026.

