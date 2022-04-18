Texas County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint.

Tyler R. Jones, 28, of Huggins, faces kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of weapon charges. A judge set Jones’ bond at $1 million.

On April 15, deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Route M in the Huggins area. Investigators say a woman reported Jones had threatened to shoot her and prevented her from calling for help. Investigators say Jones left home.

They say Jones made more threats toward the victim during his arrest.

