Advertisement

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

Your complete Cardinals guide for 2018 season
Your complete Cardinals guide for 2018 season(tcw-kfvs12)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games.

Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Highs will warm to around 60° this afternoon, with low 60s in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension