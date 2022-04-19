Advertisement

Camden County saturation patrol operation nets 5 arrests

Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officers reported five arrests during a recent saturation patrol.

Deputies conducted the six-hour operation on Saturday, April 16, in the Macks Creek area. The operation netted 35 traffic stops, three citations, five arrests, and the recovery of drug paraphernalia.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group members.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Highs will warm to around 60° this afternoon, with low 60s in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

The fountain in Mill Creek Park.
Nearly 50 fountains come back to life for Greater KC Fountain Day
Officials with the Boone County courthouse have fielded questions about a Confederate Monument...
Some raise questions about the Confederate monument on Boone County, Ark. Courthouse lawn
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Catch'em with a crank bait
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor’s race