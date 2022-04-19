Camden County saturation patrol operation nets 5 arrests

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officers reported five arrests during a recent saturation patrol.

Deputies conducted the six-hour operation on Saturday, April 16, in the Macks Creek area. The operation netted 35 traffic stops, three citations, five arrests, and the recovery of drug paraphernalia.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group members.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.