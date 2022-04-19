How you can help shape the next phase of the Grant Avenue Parkway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’re invited to a workshop to discuss the next phase of the Grant Avenue Parkway project. The Grant Avenue Parkway will create an off-street pedestrian and bicycle path along Grant Avenue between Sunshine Street and College Street, connecting downtown and Wonders of Wildlife at Bass Pro Shops. The $22 million project is being paid for by a federal grant. Construction on the multi-use trail should be started by this summer. The city says more details about construction will come out in the next couple of weeks.

The second phase of the project focuses on economic development and neighborhood improvements. The footprint of the second phase includes a more than 250-acre area around much of Grant Avenue. That area is between Olive Street, Catalpa Street, Patton Avenue, and Douglas Avenue.

A map showing the Grant Area Parkway study area for phase two. (PGAV Planners)

Over the last couple of months, the city has been working with a consulting company, PGAV Planners, to see what it can do to spur private investment in the area. Matt Shaefer with the city says that could include tax incentives, grants, and anything else at the city’s disposal.

“We’ve discussed the possibility of using property tax abatements or maybe even setting up a grant program for single-family residential improvements,” explains Matt Schaefer, Senior Planner with the City of Springfield. “In order for this project to be successful, it’s gonna require not only new investment along Grant Avenue but also extended into the adjoining neighborhoods. We want this project to be transformative, and not only create a nice street but also be a nice catalyst for neighborhood revitalization.”

People who live in the area are being asked what they want to see happen. The city is holding a public meeting workshop to discuss the project with residents. The workshop is planned from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19th, at the Parkview High School cafeteria. It is a come-and-go style meeting, but a short presentation is planned for 6 p.m.

You can learn more about the project here: https://grantavenueparkway.com/revitalization/

