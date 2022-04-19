Advertisement

New ‘Vitals App’ helps Branson Police Department interact with people with disabilities

A new service called the “Vitals App” is allowing Branson Police Officers to better interact...
A new service called the “Vitals App” is allowing Branson Police Officers to better interact with people who have special conditions or disabilities.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new service called the “Vitals App” allows Branson Police Department officers to better interact with people who have special conditions or disabilities.

When a Vitals user comes within 80-feet of an officer, the officer will get a notification about their diagnosis and how the officer can best interact with them.

Branson Lieutenant E.J. Jones says officers all have the Vitals First Responder App on their phones. When you sign up for the service, you will get a small Bluetooth-compatible button worn on a key chain, necklace, or bracelet.

”One of the really neat things this app does is allow the parent or caregiver of the autistic or special needs individual can record a message that can be played back by the officer,” said Jones.

Often communicating invisible conditions during an emergency can be difficult. Jones says this app’s ability to inform an officer about these conditions can take a lot of stress off that person. He says the app also provides a more detailed look at their behavior triggers.

”Which could assist the police officer with de-escalation techniques or getting them the help that they need,” said Jones.

The Police Department says services like this are essential because Branson is home to around 12,000 residents and sees millions of tourists each year. Finding ways to be more inclusive is a top priority. Jones says staff has already seen success with the application.

”When the officer walked up to the car, their phone started going off, and we’re actually able to look at it,” Jones said. “Now, granted, it was just a routine vehicle stop, the person was not in distress, but we know it does work.”

He says when officers are aware of people in need of special attention, they can go in with a different mindset and other tactics.

For more information about the program and how to sign up, CLICK HERE

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Highs will warm to around 60° this afternoon, with low 60s in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,750+ in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases
Springfield-Branson National Airport removes masking requirement
Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield-Branson National Airport removes masking requirement
The fountain in Mill Creek Park.
Nearly 50 fountains come back to life for Greater KC Fountain Day