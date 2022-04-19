Parkview’s choir director named Springfield School District’s teacher of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited news release from SPS) - Parkview High School Choir Director Nathan Cook is the Springfield R-12 School District teacher of the year for 2022-2023.

The announcement was made, Monday night during the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Celebrate SPS event. Four additional finalists were also celebrated during the event: Tiffany Coughenour (Jeffries Elementary School), Tiffany Lynch (Pipkin Middle School), Jami Schulte (Study Alternative School), and Mary Tilton (Cowden Elementary School).

Cook is a proud product of Springfield Public Schools, having attended Horace Mann Elementary, Carver Middle School, and Kickapoo High School. Throughout his time as a student at SPS, Cook was inspired by phenomenal teachers who cared for and challenged him to grow. He saw the unique opportunity a teacher has to make a positive difference in the life of a student, which led to his pursuit of music education.

Cook attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education, with an emphasis in Choral Conducting. He student taught in Springfield at Parkview High School, and then traveled across the world to teach music at Grace International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand where he founded and conducted the Grace Children’s Choir and the Grace Community Choir.

Cook later continued his study of choral conducting in Vancouver, Canada at the University of British Columbia and received his Master’s Degree in Choral Conducting from Missouri State University. At Parkview since 2016, Cook directs 5 choirs, teaches AP music theory, and co-developed the first high school musical theatre course in southwest Missouri. Cook is active as a clinician, music director, and accompanist in the area.

Cook shared, “A teacher must be an innovative includer; diligently and creatively working to build unity within a classroom. By loving one another and by pursuing excellence in our classrooms, we allow our students the opportunity to learn to do the same.”

Cook will continue on to compete in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s regional competition. Winners at the regional level will advance to the Missouri State Teacher of the Year competition.

