Advertisement

Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor’s race

FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event...
FILE - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her gubernatorial campaign at a Colton's Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sanders’ campaign said they raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders continues to far outpace her rivals in fundraising and spending for her bid for Arkansas governor, the latest campaign finance reports show.

Sanders reported raising more than $680,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor by Friday’s deadline for monthly campaign finance reports. She faces former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn in next month’s Republican primary.

Sanders spent more than $834,000 during the month and reported having nearly $7.4 million on hand. Sanders has raised more than $14 million since announcing her candidacy last year, a record for a governor’s race in the state.

Sanders’ closest rival among the Democrats, Chris Jones, raised more than $120,000 in March and spent more than $213,000. Jones’ campaign reported having nearly $94,000 on hand.

Jones faces Anthony Bland, Jay Martin, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in next month’s Democratic primary.

Term limits bar Republican incumbent Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Highs will warm to around 60° this afternoon, with low 60s in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Catch'em with a crank bait
Officials with the Boone County courthouse have fielded questions about a Confederate Monument...
Some raise questions about the Confederate monument on Boone County, Ark. Courthouse lawn
When can you shred old tax papers?
ON YOUR SIDE: Experts share where to store your tax documents & how long
How you can help shape the next phase of the Grant Avenue Parkway project