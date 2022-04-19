Sanders fundraising outpaces rivals in governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders continues to far outpace her rivals in fundraising and spending for her bid for Arkansas governor, the latest campaign finance reports show.

Sanders reported raising more than $680,000 last month in her bid for Arkansas governor by Friday’s deadline for monthly campaign finance reports. She faces former talk radio host and podcaster Doc Washburn in next month’s Republican primary.

Sanders spent more than $834,000 during the month and reported having nearly $7.4 million on hand. Sanders has raised more than $14 million since announcing her candidacy last year, a record for a governor’s race in the state.

Sanders’ closest rival among the Democrats, Chris Jones, raised more than $120,000 in March and spent more than $213,000. Jones’ campaign reported having nearly $94,000 on hand.

Jones faces Anthony Bland, Jay Martin, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays in next month’s Democratic primary.

Term limits bar Republican incumbent Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.