Springfield-Branson National Airport removes masking requirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flyers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport will no longer require a mask.

A federal judge struck down the national transportation mask mandate on Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration recommends passengers fly with a mask.

An airport spokesman Kent Boyd says staff did not see this coming. He says the announcement is a mix of relief and anxiety because of differing views. The staff is removing signs and changing its public address announcements.

“The hard part is for the customer because there has been so much confusion throughout the pandemic whether they need to mask or not,” said Boyd. “And it varies when you are traveling, you may leave a place where it’s not required but fly to somewhere where it is, and that’s especially true overseas. So my advice is to still do your homework before you leave home.”

Boyd says to pack your patience because masking will be inconsistent across the country.

