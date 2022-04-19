Advertisement

Springfield-Branson National Airport removes masking requirement

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flyers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport will no longer require a mask.

A federal judge struck down the national transportation mask mandate on Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration recommends passengers fly with a mask.

An airport spokesman Kent Boyd says staff did not see this coming. He says the announcement is a mix of relief and anxiety because of differing views. The staff is removing signs and changing its public address announcements.

“The hard part is for the customer because there has been so much confusion throughout the pandemic whether they need to mask or not,” said Boyd. “And it varies when you are traveling, you may leave a place where it’s not required but fly to somewhere where it is, and that’s especially true overseas. So my advice is to still do your homework before you leave home.”

Boyd says to pack your patience because masking will be inconsistent across the country.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Highs will warm to around 60° this afternoon, with low 60s in Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry weather won’t last long
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

Latest News

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,750+ in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 25 new cases
Greene County Commission
Small businesses in Greene County may soon apply for American Rescue Plan Act money
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger