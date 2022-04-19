Springfield Public Schools set to receive more than $60 million in federal relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Nearly $60 million in federal funding is heading to Springfield Schools thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

“It is exciting. It’s nerve-wracking all at the same time,” said Deputy Superintendent for Springfield Public Schools John Mulford.

He says the money will help at a time when the district has less tax revenue due, in part, to the Blankenship V Franklin County lawsuit decision last summer.

“It gives us money to support maintaining positions that will allow us to use district funds to give a cost of living increase,” he said.

Mulford says the money will be spent to make improvements.

“We’re in a unique position to provide some staffing supports that maybe we previously couldn’t afford,” he explained.

Five areas of need have been identified. Besides enrollment and learning recovery, student support after school, and operational support, the main area of focus is staff support. Nearly half of the money the district receives will be used for additional personnel.

“We’ve added in the neighborhood of 200, 225 positions. The bulk of that being either teachers or full-time substitutes or other support positions,” said Mulford.

“They can’t count on that money,” said Laura Mullins, President of the Springfield National Education Association.

She says she is cautiously optimistic.

“We can’t do everything we would probably want to do with that kind of money but it is an opportunity to start looking at what we have, what we can make better,” she said.

Mullins says she’s concerned that the staff hired and the programs created won’t be sustainable.

“You have to think ahead because we’ll be upside down and we’re going to be paying more for healthcare and all of those things. They’re going to have to balance it out someway,” said Mullins.

Mulford says every cent is being carefully considered.

“We fully anticipate that we won’t be able to keep all of the positions that we’re adding. There’s just no way that we can. We’ll evaluate those that are having the biggest impact on student achievement. We’ll look to keep those positions funded while others may be eliminated through attrition,” he said.

A final budget for how the relief funds will be spent is expected in the coming weeks.

