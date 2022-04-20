2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Hot Springs arrested a man and woman suspected of kidnapping a teenager.

Officers arrested Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr., 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis. Each faces kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery. Police arrested both without incident.

On Tuesday, Arkansas State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Trynytee Case, 17, after investigators say she disappeared Monday night while leaving work. Officers found Case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Central Avenue in Hot Springs. Case suffered minor injuries.

