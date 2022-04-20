Advertisement

2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and 19-year-old Dayla Diane Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee.(Hot Springs Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Hot Springs arrested a man and woman suspected of kidnapping a teenager.

Officers arrested Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr., 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis. Each faces kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment, and first-degree battery. Police arrested both without incident.

On Tuesday, Arkansas State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Trynytee Case, 17, after investigators say she disappeared Monday night while leaving work. Officers found Case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Central Avenue in Hot Springs. Case suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
The steadier rain will move east of the Ozarks by mid-afternoon, but scattered showers will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and a few storms today
Megan Marie White, 30
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

Families can learn about Missouri's rich sports history at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Moms and Money: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Stan Dobbins/City of Branson
Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave
Missouri Capitol
Hundreds expected to gather at Midwest March for Life in Jefferson City
Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school