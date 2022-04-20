Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Catch’em with a crank bait

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report.

April 20:

Table Rock Lake

The crappie and white bass are biting near the river arms. Just watch out for possible debris. The bass are striking jerk baits near points in the creek arms.

Stockton Lake

The crappie are biting on brush piles in the river arms. The bass are on secondary points in creeks using jerk baits and wiggle warts.

Lake of the Ozarks

Not much has changed. The bass are still on jerk baits near shallow docks in the creeks. You’ll find the crappie are near docks about eight-feet deep. The best docks are in creek arms.

Bull Shoals Lake

The white bass are running up the creek arms, catching them on floating small jerk baits. The bass are moving into the pea gravel pockets. Use shakey heads or Ned rigs.

GOOD LUCK!

