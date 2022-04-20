Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Thunderstorms will move back into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Return Tonight
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

Latest News

Grant Ave project
Springfield city leaders outline the next steps of the Grant Ave Parkway project
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Forsyth, Mo.
Fire damages business in Forsyth, Mo.
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east