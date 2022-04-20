Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen placed City Administrator Stanley Dobbins on administrative leave. The board named City Clerk Lisa Westfall as acting city administrator.

Dobbins announced his retirement date of April 30. The mayor and board thanked Dobbins for his service to the city.

“As I recently shared, you would see staff changes at city hall,” said Branson Mayor Larry Milton. “It remains your board’s intent that you have a city government that serves you, the people of Branson.”

The city asks anyone with questions, concerns, or comments to reach out to Mayor Milton or an elected board of aldermen member. CLICK HERE to contact one of them.

