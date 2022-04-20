City of Marshfield considers change to trash services in the city

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Marshfield are looking at making a change to how trash services work in the city.

Right now, Marshfield residents hire whatever trash service company they want. There are at least four different companies with their cans scattered around the city. Marshfield City Administrator Sam Rost says that variety can lead to multiple trash trucks going down the same street in a single day. He says that can create congestion on the narrow streets, and lead to damage.

“One of the big things we’re looking at is being able to limit trash trucks up and down these roads that are taking quite an extensive toll on our roads and on our infrastructure,” says Rost.

So the city is thinking of contracting with just one company for the entire city. Rost says that would cut down on that congestion, damage to roads, costs to residents, and potentially lead to more services.

“It would allow us to work with the contractor and we could possibly provide recycling services,” says Rost. “ And if we figure it into the contract, they could provide services for senior citizens... where they don’t have to take their trash all the way out to the curb. And other cities where that have these contracts, they will do city-wide cleanups two, three times a year. We do that one time a year, and since it’s through a bidding process, it can get pretty expensive.”

Most recently, the city put out a survey to get feedback from the people using the services. Rost explains around 700 people filled out the survey, and that the city is still working to turn those results into usable data. Marshfield residents we talked to have differing opinions on the subject -- with some people still trying to decide what would be the best thing for the city.

“I don’t want a monopoly,” says resident David Lambert. “I want a choice of trash services so I can actually choose and pick.”

“I think it would benefit the community to not have so many trash trucks coming in and out, and having somebody local know where everybody is and everything is,” says Matthew Pitman. “But I’m kind of thinking it might potentially raise the prices of trash services.”

“Interfering with the competition, I hate that part of it,” explains Ralph Todd. “But, on the other hand, it might cut down on so many trucks. And I’m thinking of pollution because the trucks do burn a lot of fuel. If it cut down on that, it might be worthwhile.”

Rost says it will still be a while before anything happens. He says the survey results still have to be presented to the board of alderman. Then, the board would have to bid out a contract. After the city receives bids from companies, then the board of alderman would decide if they will make a change.

