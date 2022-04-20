Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender

Detectives say 30-year-old Megan Marie White is also a suspect in thefts and drug-related crimes.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Megan Marie White, 30
Megan Marie White, 30(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives want your help finding a woman on the run. Officers are looking for 30-year-old Megan Marie White. She’s charged in Greene County as a persistent DWI offender. Investigators say White is also wanted for violating probation on a drug charge.

Police describe White as approximately 5′06″ tall, 124 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heartbeat image/EKG on her right wrist. Detectives say White could be in Greene or Christian County.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Thunderstorms will move back into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Return Tonight
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

Latest News

Forsyth, Mo.
Fire damages business in Forsyth, Mo.
Time to check your AC; supply chain delays and increased costs expected
Republic, Mo.
City of Republic, Mo. will ask voters to approve renew a pair of taxes in August
Well, humans are not in any danger from coming in contact with bird feeders...but your...
Bird feeders have no health risk for humans during bird flu outbreak; but for the birds? Yep!