CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Megan Marie White, 30 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield detectives want your help finding a woman on the run. Officers are looking for 30-year-old Megan Marie White. She’s charged in Greene County as a persistent DWI offender. Investigators say White is also wanted for violating probation on a drug charge.

Police describe White as approximately 5′06″ tall, 124 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heartbeat image/EKG on her right wrist. Detectives say White could be in Greene or Christian County.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

