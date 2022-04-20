Advertisement

Department of Education announces more student loan changes

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some financial aid help may be coming to those who are still paying federal student loans.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday it’s making changes to the system.

The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to forgiveness through the income-driven repayment program.

The income-driven repayment program offers four repayment plans and allows those in debt to avoid loan default by lowering monthly payments based on family size and income.

It also promises loan forgiveness after at least 20-years’ worth of payments is completed.

Thousands of other borrowers will also get immediate forgiveness due to the public service loan forgiveness program.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
The steadier rain will move east of the Ozarks by mid-afternoon, but scattered showers will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and a few storms today
Megan Marie White, 30
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
Families can learn about Missouri's rich sports history at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Moms and Money: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame