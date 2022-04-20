Advertisement

Driver slams into Springfield, Mo. medical marijuana store

By KY3 Staff
Apr. 20, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver slammed into a Springfield medical marijuana dispensary on Wednesday.

The crash happened at Hippos Medical Marijuana Dispensary near Glenstone and Battlefield.

Surveillance video captured the driver of a Tesla hitting the accelerator instead of the brake. The mistake could have been much worse.

“She wasn’t hurt,” said Nick Rinella, CEO of Hippos Medical Marijuana Dispensary. “None of our customers were hurt. The building is structurally sound. We had the city come by and check the integrity of the building. So really, it’s more cosmetics than anything that happened today. so pretty fortunate considering the circumstances of someone driving through the storefront.”

Hippos opened up just last week. It will remain open for business as a crew repairs the damage.

