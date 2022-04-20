Fire damages business in Forsyth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A fire heavily damaged a business in Forsyth, Mo. Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., someone reported the fire along State Highway 160. The business works on motor homes and rents storage units and U-Hauls.

Flames shot from the roof, and thick smoke billowed across the highway. Crews closed the road to battle the fire. It took four local fire departments to knock those flames down. Firefighters constantly shuttled water.

Firefighters say nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

