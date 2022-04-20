Advertisement

Greene County Juvenile Department is searching for more workers

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Like many businesses and agencies, the Greene County Juvenile Department needs more staff.

The department has many open positions for workers wanting to help others and make a difference in kids’ lives. Bill Prince, the chief juvenile officer for the Greene County Juvenile Office, said many of these positions range from youth leaders, supervisors, counselors, etc. Prince said this is an excellent opportunity because they can promote you from within once hired.

Prince said some jobs require 60 hours of college credit.

“There are a lot of jobs in this world where you can make a living,” said Prince. “There aren’t quite as many where you can make a difference. Working within the juvenile justice system, in particular, you have an opportunity not only to make a living but really to make a difference.”

Prince said you could find and apply for these jobs on the Greene County, Missouri website to the human resources page. CLICK HERE for the jobs page.

