Hundreds expected to gather at Midwest March for Life in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds are expected to gather at the Midwest March for Life in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

The march takes place at the Missouri Capitol on the State Lawn. The event features speakers including Jay Ashcroft, State Representative Elizabeth Coleman, and members of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City.

The event lasts until early afternoon.

