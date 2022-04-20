Advertisement

Hundreds expected to gather at Midwest March for Life in Jefferson City

Missouri Capitol
Missouri Capitol(AP Images)
By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Jefferson City, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds are expected to gather at the Midwest March for Life in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

The march takes place at the Missouri Capitol on the State Lawn. The event features speakers including Jay Ashcroft, State Representative Elizabeth Coleman, and members of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City.

The event lasts until early afternoon.

