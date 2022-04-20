Advertisement

Laclede County deputies investigate armed robbery at Conway, Mo. convenience store

Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates an armed robbery at a convenience store in Conway.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. at Hannah’s General Store on West Jefferson.

Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office(ky3)

Investigators say the two suspects entered the store wearing black hoodies and masks. One robber displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, while the second robber stayed by the door. They left with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects took an unknown amount of money.

Investigators say the two left the store in a maroon 2005 Chevy Avalanche with Missouri license plate 7YA-Y98. The vehicle owner reported it stolen Tuesday out of the Sedalia area.

Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office(ky3)

Investigators say the clerk did not suffer injuries in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
A cold front will move into the area this evening. If storms can develop, they may contain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms moving east, but a few possible tonight
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
Megan Marie White, 30
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.

Latest News

Greene County Juvenile Department/Springfield, Mo.
Greene County Juvenile Department is searching for more workers
A cold front will move into the area this evening. If storms can develop, they may contain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms moving east, but a few possible tonight
Storms could return tonight
Nestle' Purina
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing