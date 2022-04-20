Laclede County deputies investigate armed robbery at Conway, Mo. convenience store

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates an armed robbery at a convenience store in Conway.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. at Hannah’s General Store on West Jefferson.

Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office (ky3)

Investigators say the two suspects entered the store wearing black hoodies and masks. One robber displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, while the second robber stayed by the door. They left with an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects took an unknown amount of money.

Investigators say the two left the store in a maroon 2005 Chevy Avalanche with Missouri license plate 7YA-Y98. The vehicle owner reported it stolen Tuesday out of the Sedalia area.

Hannah's General Store Robbery/Laclede County Sheriff's Office (ky3)

Investigators say the clerk did not suffer injuries in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.