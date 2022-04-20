Man wanted for a shooting near Baxter Springs, Ks. is arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man wanted for attempted murder in Cherokee County, Kansas is in the Greene County Jail.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the driver of an SUV for suspicion of drunk driving on Chestnut Expressway near I-44 Tuesday night. The driver took off, deputies used spike strips, and the driver finally stopped in the neighborhood east of Willard South Elementary off of Division Street.

The sheriff’s office says during the chase, the driver switched places with the passenger. The woman who deputies found behind the wheel is also in custody.

Deputies found Shawn Houston, 38, in the SUV. He is accused of shooting a person near Baxter Springs, Kansas Monday morning. The 41-year-old victim is expected to survive.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office secured an arrest warrant for Houston after the shooting. He is booked in the Greene County Jail for resisting arrest, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and for being a fugitive from out of state.

