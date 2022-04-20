McDonald’s All-American Anthony Black completes Arkansas basketball recruiting class

Anthony Black, a five-star guard and McDonald’s All-American, became the sixth high school signee to solidify Arkansas’ best recruiting class in program history, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced today.

­”Anthony brings so many things to the Razorback family and makes this overall class a diverse group with many strengths,” Musselman said. “He has proven at the highest levels that he is deserving of his many accolades. His skillset for a person of his size is rare, especially at this stage of his career. He has tremendous length and can guard multiple positions. He is not only an excellent and willing passer, but he can use his athleticism to get his own shot from all three levels of the floor. Like the others in this class, he has a winning background and is a tremendous competitor.”

According to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, Arkansas Black’s addition to the Razorback class from this past fall has Arkansas listed as the second-best recruiting class in the nation, trailing Duke, and the consensus #1 class in the SEC.

Black is the third McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Razorbacks this year, joining fellow 5-stars Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh. Black additionally played with Smith on USA Basketball’s USA Nike Hoop Summit team and Black has been selected to play in the Iverson Classic.

Black is a consensus top 25 player – including a high of #12 nationally on the Sports Illustrated top 99 prospects list – and is rated the No. 1 point guard in the nation by 247Sports. He is additionally No. 5 on the 2023 NBA Mock Draft (No. 3 college player) by NBADraftRoom.com and No. 8 by NBADraft.net.

Black led Duncanville to the 6A Texas state championship, and he was named the finals MVP. The Panthers were 35-1 and crowned 2021-22 MaxPreps National Champions after finishing No. 1 in its final poll.

