City of Republic, Mo. will ask voters to approve renew a pair of taxes in August

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Republic, Mo., will be asked in August to renew a pair of sales taxes for the city’s parks system.

Tuesday night, the Republic City Council voted to put the issues on the August 2 ballot. Each renewal tax is a quarter-cent sales tax expiring in 2024.

One tax provides funding for local parks. The second tax would fund capital improvement projects. They include an expansion of the Republic Aquatics Center and the development of a large community park featuring a regional sports complex. That tax would also pay for a farmers market and community event space at J.R. Martin Park. If voters renew them in August, the taxes will sunset in 25 years.

City council members also approved a regional broadband initiative agreement with Springfield City Utilities and other surrounding communities. It would help extend broadband high-speed internet services to Republic and surrounding areas.

