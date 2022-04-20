Advertisement

City of Republic, Mo. will ask voters to approve renew a pair of taxes in August

Republic, Mo.
Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Republic, Mo., will be asked in August to renew a pair of sales taxes for the city’s parks system.

Tuesday night, the Republic City Council voted to put the issues on the August 2 ballot. Each renewal tax is a quarter-cent sales tax expiring in 2024.

One tax provides funding for local parks. The second tax would fund capital improvement projects. They include an expansion of the Republic Aquatics Center and the development of a large community park featuring a regional sports complex. That tax would also pay for a farmers market and community event space at J.R. Martin Park. If voters renew them in August, the taxes will sunset in 25 years.

City council members also approved a regional broadband initiative agreement with Springfield City Utilities and other surrounding communities. It would help extend broadband high-speed internet services to Republic and surrounding areas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Thunderstorms will move back into the Ozarks tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Return Tonight
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

Latest News

Megan Marie White, 30
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police find a woman charged as a persistent DWI offender
Time to check your AC; supply chain delays and increased costs expected
Well, humans are not in any danger from coming in contact with bird feeders...but your...
Bird feeders have no health risk for humans during bird flu outbreak; but for the birds? Yep!
The Committee is marking up the next state budget
Missouri lawmakers consider education spending for state’s surplus