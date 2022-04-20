Snow in the Ozarks one year ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -While it is spring, snow can fall in the Ozarks in April. One year ago Wednesday (April 20, 2021), 2.4 inches of snow was recorded at the National Weather Service near the airport.

That was the biggest snowfall that late in the season since 1929.

The National Weather Service has reported at least 40 measurable snowfalls in April.

The snow that fell in the Ozarks one year ago didn’t last long, temperatures climbed into the 80s a couple of days later.

