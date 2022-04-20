Springfield city leaders outline the next steps of the Grant Ave Parkway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are outlining the next steps for the Grant Avenue Parkway project.

It’s a corridor that will connect Bass Pro Shops to downtown Springfield.

The city has been looking at different ways to improve a 265-acre area that surrounds much of Grant Avenue for quite some time.

Tuesday night a workshop was held so that people who live nearby can voice their concerns and what they’d like to see before the final plans are set.

“It has just grown. Unbelievable,” said J.D Hochstetler.

He has lived near Grant Avenue for decades.

“I think there was 177,000 when I moved here. Now look at it,” he said.

Bart Heston said, “It’s definitely been improved.”

He has lived in the area for dozens of years too.

“The bridge right there at Fassnight for instance is made a world of difference,” he said.

Over the last few months, a group working with the city of Springfield has analyzed a portion of the Grant Avenue corridor to determine possible opportunities for economic development and revitalization.

“We’re looking at an area of Olive from the north to Catalpa on the south to Patton on the west to Campbell on the east. We’re looking at the houses, the residents, and the community in that area to find out what challenges and opportunities they see for their neighborhood,” said Andy Struckoff, Vice President of PGAV Planners.

Some of Hochstetler’s concerns are about safety.

“There’s a lot more crime now than there used to be,” he said.

He says he’s hoping the city’s plan to overhaul the area surrounding his neighborhood will be for the better.

“Hopefully it will make it more family-oriented. The nicer it gets the more upscale people will move into the area,” said Hochstetler.

The project will include a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway as well as additional green space and improvements for Fassnight and Hawthorne Parks.

“It’s going to be more than sidewalks and landscaping,” said Heston.

His concern for the major renovation is money.

“There’s a grant that is being applied. It may or may not affect taxes. That’s what I’m here for,” he said.

It’s this type of feedback city and planning leaders are looking for.

“That’s what will make this really successful is the community being engaged,” said Struckoff.

Heston said, “Change is good. You’ve got to break a few eggs to make an omelet.”

Final recommendations for the $26 million dollar project should go to the city council later this spring.

Construction is set to start in May and will take several years to complete.

