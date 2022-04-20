Springfield Spotlight: The Lightning Thief Musical

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Little Theatre is lighting up the stage with The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson musical, happening from April 8 through Sunday, April 24 at the historic Landers Theatre.

Co-Director Zoe Zelonky talked to Daniel Posey about staging more than eighty actors for this musical, and Executive Director Beth Domann reveals how this specific show surprised her.

You can find more information about the play here.

