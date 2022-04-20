Advertisement

Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.

Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a teenager wanted in the investigation of a deadly fire in Mountain View.

Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View.

Investigators found Schweinel dead inside a burned home on April 19. Investigators say clues led them to Hearne.

A judge ordered Hearne jailed without any bond.

The investigation is ongoing and conducted by members of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Mountain View Police Department. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at (417) 469-3121 or the Mountain View Police Department at (417) 934-2525.

