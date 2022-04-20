On Your Side: Things to avoid during weekend yard sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time when people will start hosting garage sales, but even if you find a good deal, there are things you shouldn’t buy.

Some safety devices are a big no-no, especially for children’s items.

“It’s best to avoid purchasing used car seats and used bike helmets. You don’t know the history of those used items. You don’t know if those items have been used in an accident,” says Cris Swaters of the Springfield Police Department.

“Just make sure you don’t put a mattress out there because basically, you can’t sell a used mattress,” said Sandy Zurfluh, of Help Give Hope. “So it’s best not to do that.”

She also warns to double-check electronics.

“Expensive items that do have serial numbers, [so] double check before you make that purchase that the real number is intact. If it’s scratched off in any way that may be an indication that it’s stolen.

