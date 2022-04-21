Angler reels in rare lake sturgeon fish at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man recently reeled in one of Missouri’s rarest fish during his trip to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troy Staggs ended up catching a lake sturgeon after spending 47 minutes trying to reel it in. The fish was 56 inches long, weighed around 50 pounds and is around 30 years old.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, this was the sixth lake sturgeon reported from the Lake of the Ozarks region since 2016 and the second time Staggs has ever reeled one in.

Staggs generally tries to catch paddlefish, but ended up with the lake sturgeon after fishing tackle wrapped around its tail. After he caught the fish, Staggs took a quick measurement, snapped a few pictures and quickly released the fish back into the lake.

The lake sturgeon is one of many species that is part of MDC’s catch-and-release requirements. They are Missouri’s longest-lived animal and considered the state’s second-largest fish. Lake sturgeon can live to over 100 years old and reach over 200 pounds.

MDC began stocking lake sturgeon in the 1980s and continues to stock them to help recover this state-endangered species. Lake sturgeon are protected in Missouri and should be released immediately after capture.

Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.

