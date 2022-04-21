Breakfast of Hope benefits Victim Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Victim Center in Springfield spent the morning raising money during its Breakfast of Hope event.

For 27 years, the event has highlighted the services the nonprofit offers to help men, women, and children who have survived any type of violent or sexual crime. In 2021, the victim center helped 1,700 and 900 children.

KY3′s Maria Neider hosted the event, while some survivors shared their stories. Brandi Bartel, the executive director of the Victim Center, says helping others overcome their tragedies motivates her to keep doing this work.

”One of the many reasons why it is possible to get out of bed every day and continue this work is because I get to see clients go full-circle,” says Bartel. “From being in crisis in their darkest hour to then not just being a victim and survivor, but a thriver, we know that our programs work, that clients are able to move forward in life and become individuals who can regain their sense of normalcy and engage back into work, school, and their home life.”

For more information and resources from the Victim Center of Springfield, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.