Advertisement

Breakfast of Hope benefits Victim Center in Springfield

Breakfast of Hope.
Breakfast of Hope.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Victim Center in Springfield spent the morning raising money during its Breakfast of Hope event.

For 27 years, the event has highlighted the services the nonprofit offers to help men, women, and children who have survived any type of violent or sexual crime. In 2021, the victim center helped 1,700 and 900 children.

KY3′s Maria Neider hosted the event, while some survivors shared their stories. Brandi Bartel, the executive director of the Victim Center, says helping others overcome their tragedies motivates her to keep doing this work.

”One of the many reasons why it is possible to get out of bed every day and continue this work is because I get to see clients go full-circle,” says Bartel. “From being in crisis in their darkest hour to then not just being a victim and survivor, but a thriver, we know that our programs work, that clients are able to move forward in life and become individuals who can regain their sense of normalcy and engage back into work, school, and their home life.”

For more information and resources from the Victim Center of Springfield, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive

Latest News

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
Restaurant owners in Kimberling City still facing challenges after a roof collapse last week.
Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant owners explain business setback after nearby roof collapse
Watching Over Whiskers needs help tackling the stray cat population
Leigh's Lost and Found: Watching Over Whiskers new headquarters update
Partial sun will bring afternoon temperatures into the 70s!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms but much warmer