Christian County seeks public input on capital improvements

The Chrisitan County government and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments are working together on a comprehensive plan for capital improvements. Residents can help decide what improvements take priority through an online survey.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Chrisitan County government and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments are working together on a comprehensive plan for capital improvements. Residents can help decide what improvements take priority through an online survey.

“The Comprehensive Plan is basically a guiding document that provides an outline of what communities or what the county would like to see over usually over the next one or two decades,” said Associate Planner with Southwest Missouri Council of Governments Aishwarya. “It mainly is for land use and development.”

By participating in an online survey, residents can help choose what improvements take priority. The survey consists of 15 questions and takes about 10 minutes to complete. The last time the county put together a comprehensive plan was in 2009.

“Some of the major elements we’re looking into are the environment, transportation, economic development, housing, public facilities and services, and land use,” said Shrestha. “It’s usually a very broad look at all of these, and we set like goals and objectives for each topic based on the county survey. We drafted all these goals and objectives based on the input during our committee meetings and during the survey and with the help of the county staff.”

Some of these improvements include a trail system through the county, removing barriers and expanding opportunities for high-speed internet access to residents and businesses, and retaining and expanding local businesses.

“Out of all these goals and objectives, which one do you want to see the most and which is most important to you?” said Shrestha. “There’s another part of the survey that talks about okay under each and every goal. There are objectives. So we are also asking you to prioritize the objectives under each and every goal. What objective under this goal is important to us.”

If you live in Christian County and want to make your voice heard, you can CLICK HERE to complete the survey.

