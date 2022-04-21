Advertisement

Fact Finders: Will 15% ethanol seriously cut my gas mileage?

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.
Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The biofuel is currently cheaper than pure gas. E15 is usually prohibited between June 1st and Septe
By Paul Adler
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Joe Biden is waiving rules restricting ethanol blending. This summer, the waiver will allow the more widespread sale of a 15-percent ethanol blend. So, one of our viewers wants to know; Does Ethanol Reduce Your Gas Mileage?

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The biofuel is currently cheaper than pure gas. E15 is usually prohibited between June 1st and September 15th. The administration predicts their action will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon based on current prices.

Fuel Analyst Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy says Ethanol does not contain the same energy as gasoline. But he doesn’t think you’ll notice much difference in your Miles Per Gallon.

“The difference between 10% ethanol which is what most gasoline is sold as regular as blended with up to 10% ethanol, going from that to a product like e 15, which is only an increase from 10 to 15%. In terms of ethanol, that really is negligible. Most people would not notice a decrease in energy content in the form of lower fuel efficiency,” explained GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan.

Meantime, Benjamin Salisbury is the Director of Research & Senior Policy Analyst at Height Capital Markets. He says, “E15 gas has been about 25 cents per gallon cheaper than E10 in April. But, because E15 has about 2% less energy per gallon, it’s just 17 cents cheaper on a mileage-adjusted basis.”

E15 is often sold at the pump as Unleaded 88. It can safely be used in all cars, trucks, and SUVs from 2001 on. But do check your owner’s manual. Your car maker may void your warranty if you use E15.

So for the viewer’s question, Does Ethanol Reduce Your Gas Mileage? Strictly speaking, yes. But, there’s not much difference between E10 and E15 when it comes to Miles Per Gallon.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Highs should reach the mid 70s Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Weather On The Way
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive
A reminder from the Missouri Department of Conservation about the dangers of wildlife this...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares danger reminder after recent bobcat sightings

Latest News

Royals bullpen backs up Daniel Lynch in 2-0 win over Twins
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Arenado’s 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards win over Marlins
Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers