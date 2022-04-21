FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warning expires, but severe thunderstorm warning for several SWMO counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tornado warning for a few southwest Missouri counties has expired, but the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in the region.

The following counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning through 6:15 p.m.

Cedar, MO

Polk, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bolivar MO, Fair Grove MO, Pleasant Hope MO until 6:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/uU1Ok0Lv2p — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) April 21, 2022

A tornado warning was issued for the following counties from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday :

Greene, MO

Dallas, MO

Polk, MO

Tornado Warning including Bolivar MO, Pleasant Hope MO, Fair Play MO until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/v0c8le7fMJ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) April 21, 2022

When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

No additional tornado watches have been issued, according to the National Weather Service. During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Thursday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

