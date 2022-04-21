Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tornado warnings have expired for several southwest Missouri counties.

A tornado warning was issued for the following counties from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday :

  • Dallas, MO
  • Laclede, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

A tornado warning was also previously issued for the following counties from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday :

  • Greene, MO
  • Dallas, MO
  • Polk, MO

When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

No additional tornado watches have been issued as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Thursday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive

Latest News

Great Southern Bank gets naming rights to former JQH Arena after $5.5 million donation
The Arkansas Department of Corrections has partnered with the City of Harrison to allow 31...
Inmate work crew lends a hand on Creekside Community Center project in Harrison, Ark.
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri tax credit legislation approved by House, heads to State Senate
Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday