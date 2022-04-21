FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tornado warnings have expired for several southwest Missouri counties.

A tornado warning was issued for the following counties from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday :

Dallas, MO

Laclede, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

Tornado Warning including Marshfield MO, Conway MO, Niangua MO until 6:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/xlqEDWLQwZ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) April 21, 2022

A tornado warning was also previously issued for the following counties from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday :

Greene, MO

Dallas, MO

Polk, MO

Tornado Warning including Bolivar MO, Pleasant Hope MO, Fair Play MO until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/v0c8le7fMJ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) April 21, 2022

When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

No additional tornado watches have been issued as of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

