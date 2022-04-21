Advertisement

GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.(@GE AppliancesCo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Electric is recalling some of its refrigerators because of a fall risk.

The company said it has received 71 reports of freezer drawer handles detaching.

It has caused at least 37 people to get hurt, three of which had serious fall injuries.

The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French doors with a bottom freezer.

Those who believe their refrigerator is impacted by the recall can check using the model number and SIN number on GE’s recall website.

Those with impacted appliances should contact GE for repair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive
Stan Dobbins/City of Branson
Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

Latest News

In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service
More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970