Great Southern Bank gets naming rights to JQH Arena after $5.5 million donation to MSU Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Great Southern Bank gets the naming rights to JQH Arena after a recent donation to MSU Foundation.

Missouri State University will rename the venue as the Great Southern Bank Arena. The naming rights, which were confirmed in a closed session among MSU officials earlier this week, take effect immediately.

MSU President Clif Smart and leaders from the foundation announced the money will pay for naming rights for JQH Arena. The $5.5 million gift on behalf of Great Southern Bank will pay down a portion of the bond that pay for the arena.

“Great Southern Bank has given to all areas of the university,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “They are a phenomenal partner in supporting academics, scholarships and athletics, and we are grateful for their leadership in the community.”

“Missouri State is a pillar in southwest Missouri and beyond, providing our communities significant educational, cultural, recreational and economic opportunities. The prospect of adding the Great Southern name to the arena was met with great enthusiasm and interest by our team,” Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner said.

In 2019, the university announced it would remove signage and naming rights for JQH Arena after MSU received only $24.4 million of the $30 million that the late John Q. Hammons had pledged to help build the arena.

The Missouri State University Foundation announced Tuesday that it had received a significant gift toward the facility, setting up the announcement for Thursday. The naming rights will take effect ahead of the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Headquartered in Springfield, Great Southern Bank operates 93 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas and several other states. Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.