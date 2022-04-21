Advertisement

Inmate work crew lends a hand on Creekside Community Center project in Harrison, Ark.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections has partnered with the City of Harrison to allow 31...
The Arkansas Department of Corrections has partnered with the City of Harrison to allow 31 prisoners from Calico Rock State Prison to help complete a demolition project at the Creekside Community Center.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections has partnered with the City of Harrison to allow 31 prisoners from Calico Rock State Prison to help complete a demolition project at the Creekside Community Center.

The prisoners are a part of an inmate work crew that frequently gets involved with community service projects around north central Arkansas.

Demolition is majorly done on the community center. Renovation will start soon on the newer portion of what was formerly the Harrison Jr. High. Engineers decided a portion of that building needs to be demolished before construction continues.

“One of the projects that we needed to do was removed 3,000 concrete blocks from a basement, and we couldn’t find anybody that wanted to do that,” explained Mayor Jerry Jackson, with the city of Harrison.

”Benny Magness with the Department of Corrections, I contacted him,” explained Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy. “We’d used the Department of Corrections work crew in the past at the fairgrounds and also clearing out Dry Jordan Creek. It’s not easy work, and when they do something, they do good work.”

The work crew consists of 31 prisoners, four guards and two horses. It operates like a well-oiled machine. They will finish the project in two work days, which the city estimates will save them at least $20,000.

”They’re doing things that a lot of people right now don’t want to do,” said Jackson. “So it’s good for them, good for us, good for the community.“

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
Great Southern Bank gets naming rights to former JQH Arena after $5.5 million donation
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri tax credit legislation approved by House, heads to State Senate
Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday