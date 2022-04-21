Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant owners explain business setback after nearby roof collapse

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Kimberling City Restaurant owners face challenges after a roof collapse last week.

Saturday, April 23, would have been the grand opening of The Taco Lady restaurant. However, the roof collapse of the adjacent units damaged the support beams at the business, causing the owners to have to change plans.

Owner Jody Palmer says she was preparing to send Easter meals to the senior center outreach program last Wednesday morning when she heard a loud crash next door. Knowing the conditions of these buildings, she says she knew they needed to get outside quickly.

”When I opened the door, the window exploded like a bomb,” Palmer said. “All of the roof, drywall, and water just came rushing out into the street.”

While no one got hurt, it’s been a huge financial setback for the business owners.

”We’ve had to cut our staff down to about a quarter of what we had,” she said. “We can only do takeout, and we only have one dining table they can eat at inside. We don’t know if we’ll even survive it.”

Inside the restaurant, you see tables and chairs pushed to the opposite side of the room. The owner removed photos and decorations for safety. Owner Travis Palmer says after all the work they’ve poured into their business, it’s sad to see the changes they’ve had to make. He’s worried about how well the support beam will hold up when the next-door buildings are demolished.

”With heavy rain coming, I hope they can get to it as quick as possible before more damage occurs.”

Despite the obstacles they’ve faced, they say they’re grateful orders continue to pour in.

”We have a great community, a lot of support that’s come out, and we just hope we can keep doing what we’re doing,” said Palmer.

The Palmers say they don’t know when they will be able to reopen at total capacity. They hope to continue with their “Feeding our Friends” program for the community.

