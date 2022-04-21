Man from Roby, Mo. killed in a tractor accident

NEAR ROBY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man from Roby was killed in a tractor accident on Wednesday.

The patrol says Johnny Berry’s compact utility tractor ran off Hartzog Road over a low water bridge around 5:00 p.m. Berry, 67, was thrown from the tractor and then pinned under a tire.

Berry was taken to the hospital where he died around 11:30 p.m.

