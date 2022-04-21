New low-cost vet clinic opens at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is offering a new service for pet owners.

The Cooper Clinic opened to the public on April 1st. It’s a low-cost vet clinic for dogs and cats, that offers most of the veterinarian services pet owners would get at any vet -- from exams and flea treatments to surgeries and dental work. The only service it doesn’t offer right now is emergency care.

“The intention is to reach out to the community around our area who otherwise can’t afford vet care for their beloved cats and dogs,” says Katie Newcomb with the humane society. “So, anyone can come here. You don’t have to qualify or anything like that. It can be literally anyone.”

Newcomb says the clinic was made possible by a donation by the Cooper family. A big goal behind the clinic is to keep pets with their owners, who otherwise may surrender their animals because they can’t afford a big vet visit.

“Those are some of the hardest cases that come in because you know that they truly and deeply care for those animals, and they don’t want to give them up just as much as we don’t want to take them and find another home for them,” says Newcomb. ”So, when somebody has the right intentions, then we want to help them as much as they want to help their animals. So it’s really awesome that we have this opportunity now to offer them a different avenue.”

Newcomb says a price for a visit can vary depending on the weight of your pet and what they need done. A typical wellness exam at the clinic ranges from $25 to $35. Visits are by appointment only.

“The Cooper Clinic opens it up to a whole new demographic,” says Newcomb. “That’s something that we can litterally offer to anyone that comes in our door and say, you do have a place you can come to that will be low cost. And the best part is all of the proceeds from the Cooper Clinic go directly back to our animals here in the shelter.”

The Cooper Clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can make an appointment by calling 417-833-2526, ext. 208.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.