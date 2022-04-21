Police looking for bike stolen from child with special needs in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are looking for a tandem bicycle that was recently stolen from a child with special needs in Rolla.

Police say it happened Thursday morning in the 11000 block of Highway 72. Due to a disability, the child is unable to ride a bike on his own. The stolen bicycle is designed to be ridden by more than one person.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, the child waited years for the bicycle and had received it on Easter. Family members are asking for assistance with recovering the bicycle.

If you have any information, contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, 573-426-3860, or use the anonymous tip line, 573-426-2936. The picture is a depiction of the bicycle stolen from the child.

