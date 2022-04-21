Advertisement

Pulaski County (Mo.) deputy injured in arrest of man accused of swinging shovel at cars

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Pulaski County deputy suffered injuries after arresting a man accused of swinging a shovel at cars.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says Deputy Page should return to work soon.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon on State Highway Y of a man carrying a shovel and trying to strike cars with it. Deputies say one driver reported the man struck a vehicle. Deputies located the man near Holiday Lane.

Investigators say the man would not drop his shovel, ax, and hammer and began walking aggressively toward a deputy. The deputy used her Taser, but the man kept struggling. Two additional deputies assisted in the arrest.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench commended Deputy Page and Sgt. Ross for their discretion and restraint in a difficult situation.

Sgt. Ross asks if anyone had any contact with this man or has any video footage of him, contact the Pulaski County Dispatch Center at (573) 774-6196.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive
Stan Dobbins/City of Branson
Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

Latest News

The Cooper Clinic, a low-cost vet clinic, opens at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
New low-cost vet clinic opens at Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
Family of Ukrainian refugees share their journey after being welcomed to Springfield
Family of Ukrainian refugees share their journey after being welcomed to Springfield
Christian County seeks public input on capital improvements
Partial sun will bring afternoon temperatures into the 70s!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms but much warmer