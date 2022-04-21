Advertisement

Springfield launching pilot program to reduce speeding, cut-through traffic in Parkcrest Neighborhood

Parkcrest Neighborhood.
Parkcrest Neighborhood.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Works is planning to launch a pilot program at the end of the month in an effort to reduce speeding and cut-through traffic in the Parkcrest Neighborhood.

City leaders are preparing for a traffic pilot program, which aims to slow traffic by adding various elements in and around the roadways. The pilot program comes as the city is working to remodel around the neighborhood.

Traffic engineers in Springfield have monitored above-limit speeds between 49-76 mph in the Parkcrest Neighborhood. Speeding is a concern not only for residents, but for Mann Elementary School. Drivers will often take Broadway between Walnut Lawn and Republic Road in the neighborhood to avoid heavy traffic on South Campbell Avenue.

The pilot program calls for several semi-permanent traffic calming elements, including median islands and chicanes using special rubber curbs. These curbs are flexible and moveable, which will allow engineers to safely test their placement in the roadway and make adjustments in the field as necessary.

The Public Works department plans to install temporary elements in various sections of Broadway Avenue between Republic Road and Walnut Lawn – near Sylvania, Kingsley, Highland, Village, and Broadway streets. Traffic calming elements will also be installed at Westview where it intersects with Michigan and Fairview avenues.

Changes are expected to begin April 25. The pilot study is expected to run for around six months. The city has been working with residents in the Parkcrest Neighborhood to discuss plans and collect feedback.

