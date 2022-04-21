Advertisement

Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez challenge.

Authorities said seven juveniles assaulted people with Orbeez guns in separate incidents a few weeks ago .

Orbeez are small water-based gels that are meant for kids to play with. The gels are not intentionally supposed to go inside a gun. A gel blaster is basically a makeshift airsoft gun made to shoot orbeez, which can explode on impact.

Authorities said, a few days ago, a drive-by shooting happened with an Orbeez weapon. Police said the shooter, a juvenile was arrested. The driver, 21-year-old Raimaiya Tyson, was arrested as well. One other adult and two other juveniles were released.

Cris Swaters, the Springfield Police Department public affairs officer, said these challenges can be dangerous.

“As long as you have social media, you’ll probably have challenges of this nature,” said Swaters. “Challenges like this should really they never be attempted. They’re not fun. They’re not cool. But what they are is dangerous, and they have very real implications.”

Authorities said from March 28 to April 11, 73 assaults were reported across the city, which included increases in crime in different areas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and...
2 arrested in kidnapping of a teenager in Hot Springs, Ark.
Nestle’ Purina PetCare announced the closing of its litter plant in Springfield.
Cat litter plant in Springfield announces closing
Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mountain View, faces first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two...
Teenager faces a murder charge in a deadly fire in Mountain View, Mo.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Megan Marie White after getting a Crime Stoppers tip.
ARREST UPDATE: Tipster leads deputies to Greene County fugitive
Stan Dobbins/City of Branson
Branson Board of Aldermen places city administrator on administrative leave

Latest News

Authorities are looking for a tandem bicycle that was recently stolen from a child with special...
Police looking for bike stolen from child with special needs in Rolla
Pre-trial conference begins Thursday for Strafford man charged in 2021 triple-murder case
Callery Pear Tree in Springfield
Callery pears in Missouri, other states: An invader ‘worse than murder hornets!’
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge