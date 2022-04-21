Taste of the Ozarks: Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this new Taste of the Ozarks recipe.

Asparagus, Herb, and Fresh Mozzarella Frittata

INGREDIENTS

8 eggs cracked and whisked

8 asparagus stalks woody ends removed and cut into 1 inch pieces

1/2 cup fresh mozzarella pearls

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs

1 tbsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using pan spray spray a non stick medium sized skillet. Turn stove onto medium heat.

2. Add eggs and asparagus and let cook for thirty seconds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and add mozzarella and herbs. Place skillet in oven until center of egg mixture no longer jiggles when pan is moved.

3. Remove from oven and slide onto serving plate. Garnish with sour cream and cut into wedges to serve. Recipe serves four.

