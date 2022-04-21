Advertisement

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers have sent KY3 several photos as hail and other forms of severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday afternoon.

Some counties have seen tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and/or flood warnings throughout the afternoon.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Thursday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night.

Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app. You can also submit your severe weather photos through the app.

