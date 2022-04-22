Advertisement

20-year-old dies in early-morning crash in Laclede County

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A 20-year-old man died in a crash early Friday morning on Highway 5 in Laclede County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Franklin Thompson, 20, of Eldridge, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 5, nearly nine miles north of Lebanon.

Investigators say Thompsons was trying to enter Highway 5 from Highway E, but did not yield to another vehicle on Highway 5. That driver struck Thompson’s car, which then traveled off the roadway and overturned. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

MSHP Troop I, which covers several counties near the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated eight traffic-related deaths in 2022, including three in April.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather hits the Ozarks.
VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Hail, severe weather hit the Ozarks on Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado warnings expire around the Ozarks
SPS logo
Springfield Schools losing more than 100 teachers
Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Springfield police warn of recent assaults stemming from TikTok challenge
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

The Amazon Fulfillment Center donated 800 pounds of food and 10,000 pounds of pet supplies to...
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day
Earth Day: Volunteers gather to clean up Lake Springfield and James River - clipped version
Earth Day: Volunteers gather to clean up Lake Springfield and James River - clipped version
Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day
The Branson Board of Alderman held a special meeting Friday, April 22 at City Hall that...
Branson Board of Aldermen holds another closed-door meeting Friday to discuss personnel matters