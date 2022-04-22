20-year-old dies in early-morning crash in Laclede County

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A 20-year-old man died in a crash early Friday morning on Highway 5 in Laclede County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Franklin Thompson, 20, of Eldridge, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 5, nearly nine miles north of Lebanon.

Investigators say Thompsons was trying to enter Highway 5 from Highway E, but did not yield to another vehicle on Highway 5. That driver struck Thompson’s car, which then traveled off the roadway and overturned. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was treated for minor injuries.

MSHP Troop I, which covers several counties near the Lake of the Ozarks region, has investigated eight traffic-related deaths in 2022, including three in April.

